Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $171,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of TXT opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.