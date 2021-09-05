Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

