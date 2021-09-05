Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.