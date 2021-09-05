Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases Shares of 5,273 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in News by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in News by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,837,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

