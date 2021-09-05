Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

RF opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

