Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 2,216,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

