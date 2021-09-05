Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 243,622 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 76,428 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 597,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,443 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,065,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.