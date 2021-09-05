DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $28,528,412. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $542.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $555.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

