DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,322 shares of company stock worth $127,545 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

