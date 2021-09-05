DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
DMAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,322 shares of company stock worth $127,545 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
