DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $8.81

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 8.81, but opened at 9.19. DiDi Global shares last traded at 9.46, with a volume of 387,972 shares traded.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $357,938,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $184,947,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $288,606,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.