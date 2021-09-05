DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.38 and last traded at $69.11. Approximately 27,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 909,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.36.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $1,370,079.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,945 shares of company stock worth $15,450,517 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after buying an additional 600,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after buying an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 864,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

