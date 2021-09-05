DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading 7.7% Higher

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.38 and last traded at $69.11. 27,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 909,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,945 shares of company stock worth $15,450,517 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

