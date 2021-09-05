Dimecoin (DIME) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and $225.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00100489 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

