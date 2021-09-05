discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,172.00

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,172 ($15.31) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.08), with a volume of 111309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,028 ($13.43).

DSCV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 996.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 834.51.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Nicholas Jefferies acquired 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

About discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

