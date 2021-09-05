DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $340.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.95.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.47. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.08, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.