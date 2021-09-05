DocuSign’s (DOCU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $389.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $386.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOCU. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.95.

Shares of DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.08, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in DocuSign by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

