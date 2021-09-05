DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Achieves Market Cap of $280,042.91

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One DOGEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $280,042.91 and $24.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOGEFI has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00156319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00232173 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.06 or 0.07878292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,205.64 or 0.99604323 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $497.84 or 0.00987685 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

