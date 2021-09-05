Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$59.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.00.

TSE DOL opened at C$56.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$45.42 and a 12-month high of C$60.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.18.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

