Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $78.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

