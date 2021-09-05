Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

NYSE D opened at $78.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

