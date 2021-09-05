Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $142,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 29.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $11,210,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $514.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.