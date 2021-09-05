Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.240-$2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

Donaldson stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

