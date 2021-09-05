DuckDaoDime 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $127,446.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.04 or 0.00032955 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $17.68 million and approximately $127,446.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

