Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUFRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Dufry stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. 424,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Dufry has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

