Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. 3,043,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,928. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $79.38 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

