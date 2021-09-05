Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

DLTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday.

Get Duluth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $454.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.83. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.