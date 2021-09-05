Dundas Partners LLP Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after buying an additional 167,521 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,735,000 after buying an additional 337,187 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.28. The company had a trading volume of 715,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $182.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.