Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $62,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DY opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

