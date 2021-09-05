e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $795,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,525 shares of company stock worth $3,034,683. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

NYSE:ELF opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.