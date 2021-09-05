Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) & The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of The Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastside Distilling and The Duckhorn Portfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A The Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 6 0 2.75

The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.80%. Given The Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million 2.71 -$9.86 million N/A N/A The Duckhorn Portfolio $270.65 million 9.34 $32.38 million N/A N/A

The Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -14.83% -145.50% -20.36% The Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Duckhorn Portfolio beats Eastside Distilling on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

