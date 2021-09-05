eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of EBAY opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,481,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

