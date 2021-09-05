eCash (XEC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $806.04 Million

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. eCash has a market cap of $6.18 billion and approximately $806.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 92.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00161245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00208779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.54 or 0.07849916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,171.20 or 1.00123427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00800335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $493.90 or 0.00985648 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,835,167,173,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

