Elysian (ELY) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Elysian has a market cap of $344,994.48 and approximately $171,250.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00064266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00126992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.02 or 0.00836150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

