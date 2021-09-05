Emera’s (EMA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMA. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.36.

TSE:EMA opened at C$59.18 on Thursday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.18 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Emera’s payout ratio is 104.94%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

