Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 40,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,681,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $851.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.