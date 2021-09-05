Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.63. Enel Américas shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Enel Américas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Enel Américas by 12.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enel Américas by 287.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.