Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,791 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,117,000 after acquiring an additional 154,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

ARE opened at $208.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average of $182.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

