Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

TDY stock opened at $448.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.99 and a 200-day moving average of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

