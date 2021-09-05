Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 133.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of UGI by 41.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after purchasing an additional 363,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.