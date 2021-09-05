Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 35,093 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $133.00 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

