Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,233 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $135.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18.

