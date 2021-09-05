Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,619 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $958,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $380,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

