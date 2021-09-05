Enzyme Finance Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enzyme Finance

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

