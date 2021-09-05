EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $643.37

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $643.37 and last traded at $643.30, with a volume of 1700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $633.12.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.15.
In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
