EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $643.37

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $643.37 and last traded at $643.30, with a volume of 1700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $633.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

