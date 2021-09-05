EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of FIDU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

