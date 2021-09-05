EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.77. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

