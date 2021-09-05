EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,561 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 923,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 275,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 814,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 229.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 514,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 210.5% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 722,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 490,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 412,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.