EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,407,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after buying an additional 180,750 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 79,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 90,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $54.39.

