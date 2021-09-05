Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $4.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Shares of LB opened at C$42.02 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.