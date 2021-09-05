EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $269,765.51 and approximately $868.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00122078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00802069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00048282 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

